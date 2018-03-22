Congress wants Zuckerberg to testify about Cambridge Analytica

Which follows Zuckerberg saying he would be "happy" to speak to Congress, a statement that appeared in a blitz of media appearances and a public Facebook post yesterday when the CEO finally broke his silence on the growing Cambridge Analytica situation. The committee requested he appear at a hearing at an undisclosed date to testify.

"The latest revelations regarding Facebook's use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concern," House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) and top Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.) said jointly to The Washington Post. "After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered."