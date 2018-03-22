Congress wants Zuckerberg to testify about Cambridge Analytica

Thus far, two states, the FTC, UK Parliament and US Congress all want answers from Facebook regarding how political firm Cambridge Analytica ended up with data on 50 million users. Representatives from the company even met with staffers from House and Senate committees a couple days ago. But now the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, and have officially requested he testify at an upcoming hearing.
Which follows Zuckerberg saying he would be "happy" to speak to Congress, a statement that appeared in a blitz of media appearances and a public Facebook post yesterday when the CEO finally broke his silence on the growing Cambridge Analytica situation. The committee requested he appear at a hearing at an undisclosed date to testify.
"The latest revelations regarding Facebook's use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concern," House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) and top Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.) said jointly to The Washington Post. "After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered."