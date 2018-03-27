Apple iPad (2018) hands-on: It's all about the apps

Until now, the Apple Pencil has been reserved for the high-end iPad Pro line. And the use cases you were familiar with were probably note-taking apps and painting suites. That's a fine sales pitch when you're a grown-up with a creative job, but it makes less sense for classrooms. Children don't just need to take notes; they need to follow through with lessons and activities in various classes. And for many students, they're not art classes, either -- not with the cuts to arts funding that many school districts are seeing. What we saw today, though, throughout Apple's keynote, was an endeavor to show how drawing and note-taking needn't be distinct activities. What if instead, you could draw inside apps meant to teach other subjects, like history or geology?

In part, Apple is spearheading this push on its own. For starters, its Pages, Numbers and Keynote iPad apps all received updates, available today, that allow for use of the Apple Pencil inside the app. In one demo here at the school, for instance, I drew on a geology diagram in Keynote. I had my choice of writing implements and colors. And when I was done, I could have my drawings reanimate themselves as line drawings, with the playback slow enough for a teacher and other students to potentially follow along in a real-world setting.

And those are just Apple's own apps. The company was keen to showcase a number of third-party apps today as well. (The company also made repeated references to the number of iPad apps available, and those designed specifically for the Pencil and/or for education.) Apple's message is clear: It wants to remind teachers that the iPad is useful in classrooms, and that the Pencil in particular is more than just idle doodling.

But the experience isn't just about the Pencil anyway. Apple was also keen today to show off a number of augmented reality apps that take advantage of the main 8-megapixel camera. During the keynote, the company showcased an app that takes kids on a virtual museum trip. In the demo room, I saw an app that focused on anatomy. (You can see an glimpses of an augmented hand in our, uh, hands-on photos.)

As a reporter, I must say this has been an odd unveiling. I'm not referring just to the unusual setting, or even the fact that it was so software-focused, but the fact that for once, this product isn't really for me. Or even necessarily you. The people who will ultimately buy the new iPad and buy into its ecosystem are the same people who will be most excited by the $299 price: That would be teachers and the school districts that control their budgets.

Incidentally, I also believe those are the best people to ultimately review the experiences being shown off today in a crowded room at a Chicago high school. Is the iPad versatile and easy to use enough that it might steal some market share from Google? That is ultimately for educators and their students to decide. Which is why it makes sense that today's keynote was a rare presentation by, and for, teachers.

Stay tuned for more impressions on Apple's new iPad -- we'll be updating this post with more details soon!

