The Morning After: Pandora's new playlists and a PSVR price cut

Blizzard took a risk, and raised some eyebrows when it decided to model OWL on traditional sports, complete with city-based teams. But only three months into its inaugural season, OWL boasts above-average Twitch ratings (even beating NA LCS in average concurrent viewers for the first time in late February) and -- if the Five Deadly Venoms Crew is any indication -- has attracted a broader audience than its competitors.

The new starting price for PSVR will be $299 in the US, €299 in Europe, £259 in the UK and ¥34,980 in Japan. Plus, Sony delivered the WipEout Omega Collection's PSVR update.

SF Motors, the US arm of Chinese company Sokon, has just announced two cars -- the SF5 and the SF7 -- as part of a whole new line of electric vehicles. It also developed its own proprietary battery cells that apparently have a range of more than 300 miles (500 km) per charge. The cars will also have "protective autonomy" -- basically Level 3 autonomy -- which are cars that can handle most driving tasks with "limited input" from humans.

"We combined our human curation with personalized algorithms to automatically serve up new artists and songs, anticipating the perfect balance of discovery and steady favorites."

The race between the two companies to be the first to provide commercial transportation services in space appears to be neck-and-neck. Boeing has a crewless orbital flight test scheduled for August this year, and SpaceX plans to complete a crewless flight to the International Space Station in the same month.

In February 2012, 38 Studios' first title, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, came out and was met with moderate success. By June, it was bankrupt, leaving Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook for a massive loan. Deck Nine narrative director Zak Garriss explains how he's carried the lessons of that experience with him, and how they impacted the development of Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

