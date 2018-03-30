The Morning After: SpaceX satellite internet and 'No Man's Sky' on Xbox

4,425 Starlink satellites providing 1 Gbps internet around the globe.FCC approves SpaceX plan for satellite-provided internet

In a statement, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said: "Although we still have much to do with this complex undertaking, this is an important step toward SpaceX building a next-generation satellite network that can link the globe with reliable and affordable broadband service, especially reaching those who are not yet connected."

Seriously, everything.Apple updates everything

Yesterday, Apple pushed updates for many of the devices it makes. iOS 11.3 brings a tweak that enables users to turn off its CPU-throttling low-power mode for phones with troubled batteries. iTunes and Apple Music added support for music videos, and on macOS we're finally ready to plug in external GPUs for VR and hardcore gaming.

Including a brief look at Shogunworld.'Westworld' season two trailer

If you're in the middle of rewatching season one and looking for clues, the trailer might give you a few more. Or, it could raise additional questions.

Shuffle.Windows chief out as Microsoft reorganizes its business

Yesterday, Microsoft announced a reorganization, taking the Windows and Devices group from its previous head Terry Myerson and splitting it in two. Rajesh Jha will oversee software in the Experiences and Devices division, while Surface, Xbox and HoloLens lead Panos Panay takes control of all hardware.

Its author said 'I didn't agree with it when I wrote it.'Leaked Facebook memo: 'Ugly truth' justified any growth tactics

Buzzfeed published an internal Facebook memo entitled "The Ugly" from 2016, which shows just how much emphasis the social network places on growth above safety, privacy and everything else. Written by Facebook VP Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, one of Mark Zuckerberg's staunchest allies, the memo tries to defend the social network's "questionable contact-importing practices" and pretty much takes a very "ends justify the means" tone.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.