OnePlus confirms some of the 6's key specs

Previous rumors had the 6 shipping with a 6.3-inch, 2,280 x 1,080 screen, 20- and 16-megapixel rear cameras and a front 20-megapixel cam. Importantly, the base model with 6GB of RAM would ship with 128GB of storage, or twice as much as the outgoing 5T and many other flagships. We'd take these claims with a grain of salt, but they're at least consistent with OnePlus' past practices.

You probably don't have long to wait to learn more. While OnePlus hasn't announced an event yet, it usually runs these teaser campaigns in the few weeks before it unveils a new phone. The big question is the cost. OnePlus prices have steadily climbed upward, and it won't be surprising if the 6 is more expensive than its ancestors.