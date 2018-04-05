Read Mark Zuckerberg's media Q&A on data security

You can read our summary of the call here. During it, Zuckerberg talked about some of the changes Facebook has made recently regarding how it manages its users' data and emphasized that the company is taking the many major elections going on worldwide this year very seriously. Zuckerberg was apologetic throughout the call and stated that no one had been fired at Facebook over Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before Congress on April 11th. You can read the transcript of yesterday's call here.