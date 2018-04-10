Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Elsewhere, Sharon Tal Yguado returns to her original role as head of genre, having overseen all scripted TV programming since Price's exit. Marc Resteghini has been named head of drama (non-genre), replacing Nick Hall who takes the role of head of alternative. Gina Kwon and Ryan Andolina will continue as co-heads of comedy, while Georgia Brown, Amazon's director of original TV for Europe, has been named head of UK-originated scripted TV. Heather Schuster and Melissa Wolfe remain in their existing roles of head of unscripted and head of kids programming, respectively.

Salke, former president of NBC Entertainment, joined Amazon after a lengthy search focusing on female candidates following Roy Price's sudden departure amid sexual harassment allegations. She's been swift in making changes, demonstrating Amazon's ongoing intention to take on Netflix. On Sunday, for example, Amazon abruptly canceled its award-winning signature series Mozart in the Jungle, a show that's proven popular with many viewers but doesn't align with Jeff Bezo's long-term vision for projects with greater widespread appeal.