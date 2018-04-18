The Morning After: IRS' payment system went down on tax day

Now you have an extra day to file.

IRS' direct online-payment system went down on tax day

For most of tax day in the US, a "glitch" took down the website that accepts IRS payment. As a result, the agency extended its window for filers an extra day, through midnight tonight.

We know a patch that it could take care of.Scientists accidentally produce an enzyme that devours plastic

Researchers studying a newly discovered bacterium found that, with a few tweaks, the bug can be turned into a mutant enzyme that starts eating plastic in a matter of days, compared to the centuries it takes for plastic to break down in the ocean.

The squabble continues.

AMD calls out NVIDIA's partner program, G-Sync 'gamer taxes'

According to AMD, NVIDIA's GeForce Partner Program (GPP) hides an attempt to elbow competition out of high-profile system lines. That's why ASUS suddenly launched another gamer brand, AREZ, for Radeon cards, which is separate from the ROG lineup. NVIDIA claims it's just trying to let customers know exactly what will be in their new PC.

The notes app doesn't count.

The best to-do apps

Add installing to-do apps to your to-do list.

But hey, don't worry, Casey Hudson says 'Anthem' will be great.

'Mass Effect' failings forced BioWare to reevaluate how it makes games

Mass Effect: Andromeda wasn't the critical and commercial success that Bioware was banking on. In a post on the company's blog, producer Casey Hudson apologized for how that game turned out -- and that DLC issue.

"That experience ultimately became a defining moment in refocusing BioWare's mission," Hudson writes. "We need to delight players with new experiences and innovation, but we must stay focused on the importance of the world, character and storytelling elements that players expect from our games."

Six more sequence buttons make a big difference.

Roland's TR-8S drum machine is ready to tackle the stage

Find out why Roberto Baldwin said this is "one of the easiest to understand electronic instruments I've used."

