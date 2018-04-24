Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

'Sense8' finale will debut on Netflix June 8th

How many loose ends will be left, though?
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

We're still wondering what happened to Wolfgang on head-scratcher sci-fi series Sense8, and it sounds like our answers might arrive sooner than expected. Netflix today announced that the wrap-up movie for the Wachowskis-created show will premiere on June 8th. If you'll remember, the series was unceremoniously cancelled last June.

The streaming service never said why outright, but when the wrap-up movie was announced, Lana Wachowski hinted that it wasn't living up to expectations in terms of viewership. With the way Netflix is flooding the service with originals this year, one has to wonder if a show or movie amassing an audience and positive reception still matters.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr