Facebook appoints ex-FCC chief as head of public policy

Egan, a well-known privacy and data security lawyer, will stay as Chief Privacy Officer. Facebook didn't exactly explain why Martin is taking over one of her roles, but according to The Information, Egan has become less influential within the company in recent months. It's no secret that Facebook needs all the help it can get ever since it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica got its hands on 87 million users' data without their knowledge. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg even had to appear before Congress, where he was grilled about the company's privacy practices. Martin's Republican and Washington friends could become invaluable allies to the company as it faces more scrutiny in the days ahead.