Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Cambridge Analytica is shutting down following Facebook scandal

Both it and parent company SCL Group are shuttering.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
16m ago in Business
Today, Cambridge Analytica was shut down following the Facebook scandal and subsequent investigations, The Wall Street Journal reports. During a conference call today with the tech firm's employees, chairman Julian Wheatland of parent company SCL Group announced the news.

Due to the ongoing investigations and ongoing scandal, Wheatland said according to a documents Gizmodo received, the corporate board determined that rebranding Cambridge Analytica was "futile." The loss of reputation and clients was too costly. Workers were instructed to return their keycards immediately.

We've reached out to Cambridge Analytica and will add their response when we hear back.

Developing...

