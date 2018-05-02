Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Streaming TV firm Philo is offering three months of Pandora Premium

It's the latest TV and music bundle to hit the market.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
33m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Streaming TV upstart Philo is giving customers a freebie: three months of Pandora Premium for new and existing subscribers to either of its packages. Pandora's on-demand music service already offers a 60-day trial, but those who take up the deal will get three months of free music.

Philo's 37-channel package includes AMC, Comedy Central, MTV, History and Food Network for $16/month. The larger bundle adds Nicktoons, Cooking Channel and seven others for an extra four bucks. Philo is able to keep the cost lower than most competitors as it does not stream more expensive channels like live sports, news networks and broadcast networks. (Sling, however, includes CNN and a few ESPN channels in its $20/month bundle.) Philo also offers a 30-day DVR, live TV pausing, and a three-day catch-up window on missed shows.

If the promo's successful, it might pave the way for a deeper pairing between Philo and Pandora, as part of a trend in companies teaming up to bundle their services. Last month, a package of Spotify Premium and Hulu Limited Commercials became available for $13 per month, saving subscribers of both $5 a month. Netflix, meanwhile, has been part of cable bundles for years, and last month, announced a deeper partnership with Comcast.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr