Alexa and Cortana finally team up in limited beta

On stage today, Microsoft and Amazon employees demonstrated how Cortana and Alexa can be used together. Asking Alexa to open Cortana gives users access to Microsoft's assistant through Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo. Similarly, by asking Cortana to open Alexa, Amazon's assistant becomes available on more devices, like a PC. With this feature, users with Amazon smart speakers can utilize Cortana's integration with Office Suite while those using Cortana-enabled devices can also take advantage of the tens of thousands of skills that come with Alexa.

Microsoft said that the digital assistant integration is currently only available in a limited beta but those interested can sign up here to receive an alert when it goes live.

