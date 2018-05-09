Cristiano Ronaldo is working on a teen soccer series for Facebook

The show will be written by Memphis Beat creators Liz Garcia and Josh Harto, according to Deadline, and produced by former ABC-chief Paul Lee's indie studio, wiip. The soccer team's racially diverse line-up and soccer winning streak will apparently help the community overcome some class and ethnic divisions in the town, while the kids manage teenage live, love, friendships and family, according to Deadline. This will be wiip's second show for Facebook Watch, Deadline notes, as the producer sold Facebook a Catherine Zeta-Jones vehicle called Queen America. Facebook Watch has been adding a host of new content to its video platform, including sports shows, gaming livestreams and scripted dramas.