Netflix is giving us more Ricky Gervais whether we want it or not

I start pre production on my new Netflix show tomorrow. It's a 6 part, dark comedy, in which I play a man who, after the death of his wife, becomes suicidal but decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever the fuck he likes from now on. pic.twitter.com/7AwmV6rEbd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 7, 2018

Gervais and Netflix have worked together before. The streaming service bought Gervais' Derek as well as two comedy specials, the first of which, Humanity, debuted in March.

Gervais will produce and direct After Life. Netflix has ordered six half-hour episodes.