Netflix is giving us more Ricky Gervais whether we want it or not

His new series ‘After Life’ centers on a man whose wife dies suddenly.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
Netflix has ordered a new series called After Life from Ricky Gervais, Variety reports. It centers on a man named Tony, played by Gervais, whose wife dies unexpectedly. Tony initially considers suicide but then decides he'll live his life saying and doing whatever he pleases, no matter the consequences. He chooses to do this as a way to punish the world but finds it becomes difficult as family and friends try to fix him and bring back the nice guy they once knew.

Gervais and Netflix have worked together before. The streaming service bought Gervais' Derek as well as two comedy specials, the first of which, Humanity, debuted in March.

Gervais will produce and direct After Life. Netflix has ordered six half-hour episodes.

