Vive Focus VR update lets you take calls from the real world

Another cool feature brought by this major update is a "Surroundings Mode," which is basically a see-through mode that can be toggled by simply double-clicking the power button. This is likely the same mode that allowed HTC Vive's China Regional President Alvin Wang Graylin to do a catwalk while wearing a Vive Focus at the Shanghai Fashion Week back in March. During today's conference, Graylin also demoed a live phone call through the headset while walking up to the stage at the same time -- he didn't trip at all.

One problem I had with the Vive Focus while traveling was how I could see myself drifting away in the virtual world as the vehicle -- be it a plane, a bus or a train -- changed speed or direction, and at the time, HTC told me that it was already working on a solution. Well, this ended up being the new "Passenger Mode" that comes with the 2.0 update. Once toggled, the headset essentially switches off some of the trackers to avoid said issue, while still letting you enjoy a seated VR experience with 3DoF. Better yet, you also gain an extra hour of battery life on top of the original three this way.

Last but not least, this update lets you install VR apps onto the Vive Focus' microSD card, meaning you're no longer limited by the headset's internal storage as you download more software.

But HTC isn't quite done yet. The company also teased several upcoming features that are due in Q3 this year, and these include basic hand gesture tracking by using the front cameras (SDK available in the coming weeks), PC VR content streaming to headset, smartphone mirroring to headset, enhanced headset screencasting to TV and AI-assisted 6DoF controller simulation. HTC didn't have live demos for these powerful features on the stage, but if they work as advertized, then potential buyers in the Western markets have a lot to look forward to.