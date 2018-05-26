Tesla denies exaggerating Model 3 production prowess

When it announced that the Model 3's production was on track last year, Tesla said the issues that caused its backlog hadn't cropped up yet. It did admit late last year that it was experiencing production bottlenecks mainly due to battery module assembly problems in its Gigafactory facility. And company chief Elon Musk also revealed in an interview that using too many robots for production did more harm than good. Tesla might not have emerged out of it all unscathed, but it seems to be doing better on that front recently. Earlier this month, the company reported that it was finally able to build over 2,000 cars per week for three weeks in a row and it's aiming to starting manufacturing 5,000 cars per week in two months' time.

In addition to detailing its production problems, Tesla also wrote in the court filing that its $4 billion investment in Model 3, Gigafactory's development Nevada and all the equipment it commissioned for the project show its "good faith belief" in the vehicle. Whether those are enough to convince the court to throw the case out remains to be seen -- for now, the lawsuit is seeking class action status for shareholders who bought Tesla stocks from May 4th, 2016 to October 6th, 2017. A hearing is also scheduled to take place sometime in August.