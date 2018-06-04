Sprint will give free data to Snapdragon PCs

It's official. Sprint is definitely giving away free unlimited LTE data through 2018 to those who use laptops packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. We first learned of this last month, and the announcement today clarifies which devices qualify. If you own or buy the HP Envy X2, ASUS NovaGo or Lenovo Miix 630, you'll be able to get free unlimited data if you sign up for AutoPay with the carrier. This won't cover devices using the new Snapdragon 850 chipset, although that's not available in an actual computer yet, and we'll possibly hear more later this year.
Always-available data connectivity is perhaps the biggest selling point of Windows on Snapdragon devices, which promise gigabit LTE speeds wherever you are. While it would be nice to see other carriers offer similar deals, just to have an alternative option, this offer makes these laptops much more compelling.
