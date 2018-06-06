Google releases second Android P beta with a ton of new emoji

Android P users will get a host of new emoji characters, including red hair, superhero, face with three hearts, bagel with cream cheese, mooncake, lobster and llama. The first two will be available in male and female genders and with five skin tones. In addition, Android P will support two new gender-neutral designs: Family and Couple with Heart, with more to come. There will also be some updated emoji, including a more cooked-looking bacon symbol, a salad without an egg (to make it vegan-friendly), a newly textured turtle emoji and a cricket that looks less like a grasshopper. As this is a beta, of course, these could change again before the final release.

This beta release has the final APIs, along with the official SDK for developers to get started readying their apps for Android P. The new OS has some new features devs will want to take advantage of, including the AI-based Adaptive Battery system, App Actions (like Siri App Suggestions), and Slices.