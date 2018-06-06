A day with Sony’s versatile RX100 VI point-and-shoot

I took it out for a spin and, for the most part, was impressed by the RX100 VI's performance. My goal was to focus on long-range shots and put that new 24-200mm lens through its paces, since that's the camera's most notable update. It's definitely nice to be able to focus on subjects that are far from you, like a construction crane on the top of a New York City skyscraper, but many of the images I took came out looking soft. That type of compromise on the optics is to be expected when you're zoomed in at close to 200mm, and it didn't help that it was a cloudy day -- a wider aperture lens would've made things better, for sure.

Indoors is a completely different story, though, especially when you have access to professional studio lighting. The camera produced some great shots of both moving and still subjects from long range. And anytime I kept the lens between 24 and 70mm (inside or outside) I knew I didn't have to worry about any pictures being fuzzy. Whether I was taking a close-up shot of a violinist or a break dancer, the RX100 VI focused quickly and the results were sharp, vibrant images -- as you've come to expect from Sony's top-of-the-line mirrorless cameras. You can now also touch the screen to focus, which makes it easier to lock in on your subjects. That said, I still prefer using the OLED electronic viewfinder, particularly now that it pops out of the body with the touch of a button.