Sony issues non-response to ‘Fortnite’ cross-play woes on Switch

It's particularly taxing for players who've invested hours of time into leveling, reward collecting, or spending V-Bucks, since all these actions are directly linked to an Epic account. Basically there's no way to carry your progress over to Switch -- or the multiple platforms Fortnite is already available on -- if you've previously accessed the game on a PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, Switch players can cross-play Fortnite with PC, mobile and Xbox One.



Waves of indignant fans expressed (and continue to express) disappointment, with some labelling the decision "anti-consumer". These impassioned cries just might be the reason behind Sony's public response to the BBC News: "We're always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience", a spokesperson revealed. The statement is particularly (and perhaps intentionally) vague, and doesn't offer much hope to any PlayStation faithfuls yearning to play Fortnite on the go.



Sony's got a bit of a reputation for prohibiting cross-platform shenanigans; last year, it restricted cross-platform play for Ark: Survival Evolved, so despite all the frustration, the Fortnite ban is in line with previous behavior. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé was non-committal in his reply, telling IGN "what competitors do is their decision" and emphasized that Nintendo is dedicated to working together with developers to help "bring their vision to life".