Six Fitbit employees charged in Jawbone trade secrets case

At the time, Jawbone said some of its employees sent over 300,000 confidential files to its rival, including outlines of future products, manufacturing prices and schedules. Jawbone even said that some of the products Fitbit released in recent years use tech stolen from the company. Fitbit, however, denied using Jawbone trade secrets in any product, feature or technology.

Acting US Attorney Alex G. Tse said in a statement: "Intellectual property is the heart of innovation and economic development in Silicon Valley. The theft of trade secrets violates federal law, stifles innovation, and injures the rightful owners of that intellectual property."

The employees involved have been charged with one or more counts of possession of trade secrets and could face up to 10 years in prison. Reuters didn't elaborate on the information they reportedly have in their possession, and it's unclear if they're the same people Jawbone believes stole its technologies and product roadmap, but we're bound to hear more as the situation unravels. The employees charged are scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on July 9th.