LG's G7 and V35 are available for pre-order on Project Fi

You no longer have to spring for a Pixel if you want a high-end smartphone on Project Fi. In the wake of an announcement late last month, Google's wireless service has made LG's G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ available for pre-order. The pricing for the devices remains unchanged at a respective $749 and $899, but there's now a sweeter incentive to buy them: you'll get a $100 Fi bill credit if you buy either device no later than July 7th. They're still more expensive than the Pixel 2 line as of this writing (Google is offering a $150 bill credit for those devices as well), but it might be tempting if you want a fast phone on Fi and aren't willing to wait a few months.