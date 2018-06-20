LG's G7 and V35 are available for pre-order on Project Fi

You no longer have to spring for a Pixel if you want a high-end smartphone on Project Fi. In the wake of an announcement late last month, Google's wireless service has made LG's G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ available for pre-order. The pricing for the devices remains unchanged at a respective $749 and $899, but there's now a sweeter incentive to buy them: you'll get a $100 Fi bill credit if you buy either device no later than July 7th. They're still more expensive than the Pixel 2 line as of this writing (Google is offering a $150 bill credit for those devices as well), but it might be tempting if you want a fast phone on Fi and aren't willing to wait a few months.
The Project Fi version of either phone will be extremely familiar -- the difference is just that they're running on Google's unique multi-network, pay-for-what-you-use service. Whether or not you like them will depend on your tastes in Android interfaces, cameras, and special features like the V35's quad DAC. If you're a stock Android fan or prefer Google's intelligent camera processing, the Pixel range is likely your top pick.