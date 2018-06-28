Walmart test lets customers shop a curated, virtual apartment

Walmart has been adding a number of new services to its stores as it aims to compete with Amazon. It has been adding Pickup Towers to more locations and testing automated kiosks. It's working with Postmates and DoorDash to provide grocery deliveries. It has also been working on a service that would let subscribers place orders via text message. The company is also reportedly in talks with Microsoft to test out its Amazon Go-like cashierless store technology.

The new virtual tour experience that Walmart is currently testing is probably not the only VR feature we'll see from the retail giant. Earlier this year, it bought VR startup Spatialand, a firm that had already been working with Walmart's Store No. 8 tech incubator.