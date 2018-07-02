Lyft buys the company behind CitiBike, announces Lyft Bikes

Lyft plans to bring its biking service in major markets, while also growing businesses in existing Motivate markets. "Bikeshare is a natural extension of Lyft's core approach to improving transportation access and building community through offerings such as shared rides and the integration of public transit in our app," the company wrote in a blog post. "These investments are making it possible to have fewer cars on the road and reduced congestion."

Getting into bikes might seem like a strange move for Lyft, but it follows in the footsteps of Uber's Jump acquisition earlier this year. Uber was reportedly interested in snapping up Motivate as well. Back in February, Lyft also teamed up with Baltimore's bike sharing service to use their terminals as pickup points and drop off. Both companies are aiming to take advantage of the rising popularity of bike sharing, a cheaper and healthier transportation option than cars. Lyft announced last week that it received an addition $600 million in funding, bringing its total valuation to $15.1 billion.

In a lengthy Medium post, Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer laid out his longterm vision for the company. If you've been following transportation tech lately, it won't seem too surprising. He expects most Lyft rides within five years to come through autonomous vehicle fleets, and by 2025 private car ownership in large US cities will "all but end." That'll lead to a major shift in how US cities are designed and how all of us get around.