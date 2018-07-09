What's on TV: 'A Quiet Place,' 'How it Ends' and 'Handmaid's Tale'

This week we'll see the arrival of A Quiet Place on 4K Blu-ray, while Netflix premiere its latest movie, the apocalyptic How It Ends, as well as a new reality baking show called Sugar Rush. Hulu is wrapping up the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale and premiering a new season of Harlots, while The Outpost debuts on CW. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).