What's on TV: 'A Quiet Place,' 'How it Ends' and 'Handmaid's Tale'

This week we'll see the arrival of A Quiet Place on 4K Blu-ray, while Netflix premiere its latest movie, the apocalyptic How It Ends, as well as a new reality baking show called Sugar Rush. Hulu is wrapping up the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale and premiering a new season of Harlots, while The Outpost debuts on CW. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- A Quiet Place (4K)
- Chappaquiddick
- The Equalizer (4K)
- Bull Durham
- Dragon Inn
- Casual Sex
- Defiance 2050 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Neverout (Switch)
- The Spectrum Retreat (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Insane Robots (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Culling 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Bomber Crew (Xbox One, PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Xbox One)
- MXGP Pro (Xbox One, PS4)
- Ghost 1.0 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Earthfall (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Dietland, AMC, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- The Proposal, ABC, 10 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 10 PM
- Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler, AMC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Drug Lords (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The 100, CW, 8 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- We're the Campbells, TV One, 8 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge (season premiere), MTV, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- No Passport Required (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- The Outpost (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- The Last Defense, ABC, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Humans, AMC, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Young & Hungry, Freeform, 8 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show (summer premiere), MTV, 9 PM
- TKO (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, Fox Sports 1, 10 PM
Thursday
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Marlon (season finale), NBC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- How It Ends, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sugar Rush (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Comicstaan (series premiere E1 - 4), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Whistleblower (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter $250k Invitational Playoffs, TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Me Myself & I, CBS, 8 PM
- Planet Earth: South Pacific E1, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bonus Family (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Nanny is Watching, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- The Pacific War in Color, Smithsonian, 8 PM
- Shark Week's 50 Best Bites, Discover, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects, HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s, CNN, 9 PM
- Deep State, Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Endeavour, PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Unsung: Michel'le (season finale), TV One, 9 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 9:30 PM
- The History of Comedy (season premiere), CNN, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- Our Cartoon President (summer premiere), Showtime, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]