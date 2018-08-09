'Fortnite' is now available on Samsung Galaxy phones

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and up can download Fortnite from the Samsung Game Launcher app. Note 9 and Tab S4 users get an exclusive Galaxy skin. Those who preorder the Note 9 between August 10th and 23rd get a choice between 15,000 bonus V-bucks to use in-game or a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones.

Last week, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite would skip the Google Play store entirely, effectively denying Google its 30 percent cut on in-app purchases and betting its ravenous fanbase would go through a little extra effort to download the game through its official website. That requires a bit of legwork, so it's obviously a feather in Samsung's cap for players to directly download the title from the company's app. A press release noted that Galaxy phone owners have first access to Fortnite "for the next few days" before it's more widely available on Android, which could mean that's when it goes live for everyone else -- but that hasn't been confirmed anywhere else.

