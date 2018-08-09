Samsung Galaxy Note 9 versus last year's Note 8: What's changed?

Last year's Galaxy Note 8 largely succeeded at redeeming the Note line in the wake of its predecessor's battery troubles. The new Note 9 doesn't have as much pressure on it this time around, so the changes are lot less dramatic than the addition of a dual camera and virtual assistant. Still, there's a few things worth noting here — the cameras have gotten a bit of a bump to sit comfortably alongside those on the Galaxy S9 and S9+, while the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen size is also a nice advantage. To get the full details on all the small, but key changes to Samsung's newest S-Pen-equipped handset check out our spec chart below, and stay tuned in the coming weeks for our full review.
|Galaxy Note 9
|Galaxy Note 8
|Pricing
|$1000, $1250 (off contract)
|Starts at $929 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches)
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches)
|Weight
|201g (7.09 ounces)
|195g (6.9 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.4 inches (162.56mm)
|6.3 inches (160.02mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (521ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512GB
|64 / 128 / 256GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.7 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/1.7
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.3GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6 / 8GB
|6GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Notable features
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging
