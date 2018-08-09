Samsung Galaxy Note 9 versus last year's Note 8: What's changed?

Last year's Galaxy Note 8 largely succeeded at redeeming the Note line in the wake of its predecessor's battery troubles. The new Note 9 doesn't have as much pressure on it this time around, so the changes are lot less dramatic than the addition of a dual camera and virtual assistant. Still, there's a few things worth noting here — the cameras have gotten a bit of a bump to sit comfortably alongside those on the Galaxy S9 and S9+, while the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen size is also a nice advantage. To get the full details on all the small, but key changes to Samsung's newest S-Pen-equipped handset check out our spec chart below, and stay tuned in the coming weeks for our full review.