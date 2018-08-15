Indie gem 'Gone Home' will arrive on Nintendo Switch August 23rd

The Nintendo Switch's reputation as a haven for indies got a little more support today. Gone Home, the breakout hit from The Fullbright Company will be released to the Switch's eShop next Thursday, August 23rd. Sure, it's a bit late, having originally been released on PC way back in 2013 and on consoles a few years after that, but like its contemporary Firewatch, this new platform means a new audience. And honestly, it's hard to be mad about that; the more people who play the introspective '90s-set experience, the better.