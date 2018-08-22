DC's streaming service will feature a daily news show

We've known about DC Comics's streaming service, called DC Universe, for some time now, but as it gears up for launch we're learning more about what's in store for subscribers. Today, DC Comics revealed that actor/director Kevin Smith will host a special preview of a daily news show on the service called DC Daily. The release says, "DC Daily will offer fans entertaining news and insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews and panel discussions with some of the most knowledgeable voices in the DC universe." It will be hosted by a rotating set of people.
The news show will launch on August 29th at 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT; in the inaugural episode, Smith will give viewers a taste of what's to come on DC Daily. The show will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube, so you don't have to be a subscriber of DC Universe to tune in. Once the show is in regular production, fans can catch episodes on YouTube, but subscribers to DC Universe will be treated to exclusive content.
It's still not clear exactly when DC Universe will launch; Fall 2018 is what we've gotten so far. Once it does, subscribers will be able to tune into shows such as Stargirl, Swamp Thing and a dark and gritty Teen Titans for $8 per month.