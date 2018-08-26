After Math: Gaming the system



$4 billion: What's a car company to do after being caught in a years-long emission-cheating scandal? Blow a wad of cash equal to the national GDP of Colombia in efforts to develop its own connected car operating system, of course.

21 years: Playing as Oddjob in GoldenEye for the N64 is (and always has been) cheating. It's just taken more than two decades for the developer to actually admit that fact.

Twice as fast: NVIDIA announced the release of its new RTX 2080 GPU this week, blowing past the existing GTX 1080 in a variety of benchmark tests. Our long national nightmare of not being able to play FarCry 5 in 4K at 73fps is finally over.

5,000 targeting options: Facebook has apparently grown tired of stepping on rakes. The social media platform announced this week that it has removed thousands of ad targeting options that had previously been leveraged to exclude ads from specific demographic groups.

2.5 million people: If I didn't know any better, I'd say that T-Mobile actually enjoys getting hacked. They do it so often.

3 days: When the US Customs and Border Patrol aren't busy stuffing children into cages, they're charged with identifying people entering the country. And that's where the CPB's new facial recognition system comes in. It's actually effective.

23 years: Windows 95 now runs on macOS, Windows and Linux because nostalgia is the most potent drug in existence.