Motorola launches two notched Android One phones

The Motorola One, on the other hand, is powered by the two-year-old Snapdragon 625 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It has a 5.9-inch HD screen, as well as a 13-megapixel dual smart camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As you can see, neither phone will be able to compete with pricey flagships, but Motorola said they'll be among the first phones to get Android Pie.

The Motorola One will be available in the coming months for €299 (US$350) in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Motorola didn't mention a price for the One Power, but it sounds like it would cost more than its sibling when it comes out in India in October. Unfortunately, it's not quite clear if the device will make its way to other markets.

Motorola One