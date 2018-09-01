Skype drops Snapchat-like feature since people weren't using it

A corresponding desktop update prioritizes calls, chats, contacts and notifications. All of the changes should be reflected in Skype's latest app versions regardless of platform.

The death of Highlights isn't completely surprising, as Skype faced an uphill battle against incumbents who've had years-long head starts. Snapchat is still a heavyweight in disappearing social posts despite its struggles, and Instagram is larger still. How would Microsoft persuade people to share Highlights when most of their friends might only use Skype for the occasional call? This is an acknowledgment that Skype, as well-known as it is, isn't so influential that it can adopt rivals' features and expect them to be successful.