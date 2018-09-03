A proper explanation of Google’s Android One program

Remember a time when phones would sometimes come in a "Play Edition" variant that ran stock Android? The Android One program is somewhat similar to that, except Google is far more involved. It works with phone makers to ensure that these Android One products meet certain requirements, are secure and run a clean and familiar Android interface. Android One is also a long-term, multi-year program instead of one-off versions of specific models.

Google has various sets of requirements for phones that want to be Android One-branded, too, though it hasn't published these. Unlike the Android Open Source Program, which anyone can take and build upon, Android One has more stringent criteria. Google also goes back and forth with OEMs to make sure the final One devices work well.

Laurenson told Engadget that in working with phone makers, Google learned a lot about what users want. This insight helps the company tweak its requirements according to different regions and industry trends, so that Android One devices remain relevant.

"It's not like we are a judge," Laurenson said of the collaboration. "It's joint work. The most important thing is that they're able also to keep the promise (of Android One)."

When a company wants to develop an Android One device, it gets in touch with Google, which then provides a bunch of criteria. Depending on the region or timing, this could look very different. In India, for example, dual-sim is a popular feature, and Google might require it. This year, it might make 5.2-inch the minimum screen size, though if it were five years ago it probably would have asked for smaller displays.