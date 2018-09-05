'House of Cards' teaser reveals the fate of Frank Underwood

Today, Netflix released a teaser for the final season of House of Cards, which will premiere on November 2nd. It's just 19 seconds long, but it contains a crucial piece of information: How the show dealt with the removal of lead actor Kevin Spacey. The teaser shows Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, speaking to Frank's grave, making it clear that Spacey's character is dead.
You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018
In this new season, Claire will take over the reins of the presidency from Frank. The fifth season of the show was thrown into disarray when Spacey was accused by multiple people of sexual assault, some of which occurred on the set of House of Cards. Netflix halted production on the season and eventually fired Spacey.