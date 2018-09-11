Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
FCC presses pause on review of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

The Commission said it doesn't have all the data needed to make a decision.
Richard Lawler
10m ago
John Legere, chief executive officer and president of T-Mobile US Inc., left, speaks as Marcelo Claure, chief executive officer of Sprint Corp., listens during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, April 30, 2018. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The FCC just announced it's "pausing the Commission's informal 180-day transaction shot clock" on the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. The reasoning for this apparently comes from material submitted only recently by the companies, that break down a planned network engineering model, as well as T-Mobile's "Build 9" business model explaining the deal's financial backing. According to the FCC's letter, it didn't get all of the information about this until September 5th and is still awaiting additional economic modeling from T-Mobile, so it needs more time for staff and third parties to review everything.

Both companies submitted their initial pitch to the FCC back in June, and it's unclear how long a full review will take. After years on on-and-off talks, in April the two announced their plan to combine forces just as 5G wireless technology takes over.

Developing...

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

