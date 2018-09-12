Show More Results

The iPhone Xs vs. the competition: It's all about the cameras

One rear shooter isn't enough for this year's crop of flagship phones.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
54m ago in Mobile
It's time for a new flagship iPhone and, while the 's' in its name usually means no drastic changes on the outside, there's quite a few souped up features in the Xs worth noting like the camera's adjustable depth-of-field and smart HDR. But the competition continues to be heated, with phones like the Galaxy S9 and the notched G7 ThinQ boasting their own souped-up shooters and Snapdragon 845 chips. We've lined up all these devices in the table below so you can get an idea of how their specs contend, and even threw in Huawei's P20 Pro with its stellar tri-lens rig. It's one of our favorite phones from this year, even if you can't officially buy it here in the US. What we can't do is compare the iPhone XS to the upcoming Pixel 3 — for that you'll have to wait until Google's event next month, so stay tuned for that as well as our full reviews of Apple's new handsets.

iPhone Xs Galaxy S9 LG G7 ThinQ Huawei P20 Pro
Pricing $999 / $1,149 / $1,349 (off contract) $720 (off contract) $750 (off contract) No official US price ($749 on Amazon)
Known dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm (5.81 x 2.7 x 0.33 inches) 153.1 x 71.9 x 7.9mm (6.03 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 177g (6.24 ounces) 163g (5.75 ounces) 162g (5.71 ounces) 180g (6.35 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (564ppi) 2,240 x 1,080 (408ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD+ FullVision LCD Full HD OLED
Battery Size not available (up to 20 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 / 512GB 64GB 64GB 128GB
External storage None microSD microSD None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Standard, 16MP, f/1.6, 1.0μm pixel size
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.9, 1.0μm pixel size		 Tri-lens camera:
RGB, 40MP, f/1.8
Monocrhome, 20MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
Front-facing cam 7MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.9 24MP, f/2.0
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Huawei Kirin 970
CPU 64-bit hexa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.36GHz octa-core
GPU Unknown quad-core Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Mali G72 MP12
RAM Not available 4GB 4GB 6GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 12 Android 8.0 Android 8.0 Android 8.1
Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC IP67 certified, USB-C

