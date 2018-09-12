The iPhone Xs vs. the competition: It's all about the cameras

It's time for a new flagship iPhone and, while the 's' in its name usually means no drastic changes on the outside, there's quite a few souped up features in the Xs worth noting like the camera's adjustable depth-of-field and smart HDR. But the competition continues to be heated, with phones like the Galaxy S9 and the notched G7 ThinQ boasting their own souped-up shooters and Snapdragon 845 chips. We've lined up all these devices in the table below so you can get an idea of how their specs contend, and even threw in Huawei's P20 Pro with its stellar tri-lens rig. It's one of our favorite phones from this year, even if you can't officially buy it here in the US. What we can't do is compare the iPhone XS to the upcoming Pixel 3 — for that you'll have to wait until Google's event next month, so stay tuned for that as well as our full reviews of Apple's new handsets.