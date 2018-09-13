New 'Splatoon 2' gear adds exploding spray paint to your arsenal

In an anime-opening-inspired video we got a look at some new gear, including a spray paint grenade that your squid kid will have to shake to power up. There was also a brief glimpse of something that could be a floor waxer: Maybe it'll clean up your opponent's ink?

Some of the new weaponry is very fashion-forward, with new rifles, blaster and even a roller decked out in black and white with a distinctive red clothespin. That's the "Kensa Collection," from the in-game fashion brand Toni Kensa. It should fit in rather nicely with Splatoon's collection of streetwear looks.

The version 4 update hits tonight, September 13th. What we won't see right away are promised updates to the team-based Splatfest competitions, including new sub and special weapons. Those will make their debut at the next Splatfest, Sci-Fi versus Fantasy, starting November 17.