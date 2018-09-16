Trump expected to announce more China tech tariffs within days

As before, the tariffs are meant to pressure China into curbing trade policies deemed unfair, including attempts to acquire US technologies and subsidize tech categories like AI and robotics. There are hints of the two sides resuming talks that could mitigate or end the trade war, but Trump hasn't been willing to wait for these talks before imposing new tariffs.

Trump has called on companies to produce more of their goods inside the US as a response to criticisms. In many cases, though, it's not as simple as opening a new factory. Technology companies don't just source products from China due to lower labor costs -- they also use it for access to flexible, appropriately-skilled workers as well as the region's many natural resources and component makers. A shift to US production might not come in time to avoid the long-term effects of tariffs.