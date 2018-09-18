The massive 'Gwent' overhaul comes home October 23rd

Folks playing on consoles will have to wait a little longer, as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions won't be released until December 4th.

CD Projekt Red teased this revamp six months ago, at the time predicting that the overhaul -- apparently the biggest the game has had thus far -- would take at least half a year to complete. So, it's right on track at least when it comes to PC players. In the video above, community manager Pawel Burza says that the additional time needed comes down to sending the game through Microsoft and Sony for certification, and because the team needs a little extra time to work on the console version.

It also means that Henry Cavill will have some new material to sink his teeth into as he preps for his role as the titular witcher (a monster hunter in the game's parlance). After the Superman star said he'd love to play the part recently, Netflix acted on it, capitalizing on the wave of social media support for Cavill's wish in the process. Good luck trying to match that with the next Hearthstone expansion, Blizzard.