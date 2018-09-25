Watch Will Smith's Grand Canyon helicopter bungee jump at 6 PM ET

Of all the things you could possibly be doing on a Tuesday afternoon, watching a live stream of Will Smith bungee jumping out of a helicopter is probably not among the worst. Oh, and he's doing the stunt over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday. No biggie. The multi-hyphenate megastar is celebrating his big day in Big Willie Style, and you can watch the jump as it happens, because YouTube is airing it as one of its originals.