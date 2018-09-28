Verizon hits 1.45Gbps 4G LTE speeds in New York

The milestone saw it aggregate six channels of spectrum (both licensed and shared -- a first in the US). According to Verizon VP of Technology Planning and Development, Bill Stone, the company is laying a "foundation" for its "evolution into 5G."

The trial involved aggregating four carriers of licence-assisted access (LTE-LAA) spectrum with licensed PCS and AWS spectrum, according to ZDNet. It also relied on 256 quadrature amplitude moderation (256 QAM) and 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (4x4 MIMO) technologies -- the latter antenna tech is available in 1,100 locations nationwide. Meanwhile, it's facing fierce 5G competition from rivals AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.