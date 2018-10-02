Yahoo Japan is shutting down the last remnants of GeoCities

That means you've only got a few months left to relive GeoCities' lurid, DIY aesthetic before it vanishes into the ether. The fact that Japan still played host to the service is a testament to Yahoo's enduring success in the country, in part due to its localized services.

Still it's not all doom and gloom. Since GeoCities' demise it has been transformed into a massive city visualization with street-like grids as part of "The Deleted City" project. Meanwhile, archival efforts to preserve the '90s mainstay have included the Internet Archive's GeoCities Special Collection via the Wayback Machine and separate projects like ReoCities, OoCitie, and GEOCITIES.ws.