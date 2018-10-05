Facebook tests tracking Location History via Instagram

After an abrupt exit by Instagram's founders, there have been reports that they weren't always happy with being seen as one of Facebook's apps, instead of a standalone platform. With curious timing, TechCrunch reports that at least one user, Jane Manchun Wong, has spotted a setting that would let Facebook use Instagram to build up Location History data from a user's phone.
Google does a similar history with Maps and using Android phones, and Foursquare's data business is built upon this model. Perhaps ironically, this is a bit of a return to form for Instagram, which sprouted to life from a location-sharing app called Burbn. Data showed that people liked sharing photographs more than anything else, and they developed Instagram to take advantage of that.