Image credit: Google
Pixel 3 XL vs. the competition: Beyond the notch

The leaks didn't tell the whole story.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
30m ago in Mobile
With all the leaks over the past few weeks it may have seemed there wasn't a lot more to reveal about the Pixel 3 XL. But, after today's announcement, we finally have some official confirmation of its internals, including a whopper of a front camera in that notch. While you'll have to wait a few weeks for our official review of Google's newest large handset, we can at least stack up the XL against its closest competition. Check out the table below to see how the specs fare against behemoths like the Galaxy Note 9, the budget-priced OnePlus 6 (the 6T is still a few weeks away) and of course, Apple's mega-sized iPhone XS Max.

Pixel 3 XL Galaxy Note 9 OnePlus 6 iPhone XS Max
Pricing $899 / $999 $1,000 / $1,250 $529 / $579 / $629 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
Dimensions 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches) 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 184g (6.49 ounces) 201g (7.09 ounces) 177g (6.2 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.3 inches ( 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.28 inches (159.5 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
Screen resolution 2,560 x 1,440 (523 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (516 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (402 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
Screen type QHD+ flexible OLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Optic AMOLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 3,430 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,174 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 GB 128 / 512 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage None microSD None None
Rear camera(s) 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 8MP, f/1.7 16MP, f/2.0 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.5GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630 unnamed quad-core
RAM 4GB 6 / 8 GB 6 / 8 GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 Android 8.1 iOS 12
Other features IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

