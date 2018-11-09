Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
save
Save
share

The best smartphones and tablets to give as gifts

You don't have to spend a grand to give a phone as a gift.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Will Lipman/Engadget

If there's someone in your life who's wishing for a phone or a tablet this holiday season, check out the shortlist in our newly published gift guide. As you might expect, recent flagships like Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 made the list. These are all great phones, but they'll cost you. (No shame in getting the iPhone XS Max either, but for most people the XR is a fine, if not ideal, choice.)

That said, you don't have to spend $1,000 you don't have to show your affection for the would-be giftee on your list. The OnePlus 6T is a solid choice for half the price, with a beautiful glossy finish and a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED screen. You can go even lower with the Moto G6 and not feel bad about it, seeing as it has a glass-wrapped body you'd usually find in premium phones.

You also have a couple of solid options on the tablet front. If you're shopping an iOS fan, the latest iPad will set you back just a bit over $300. (Here, too, you could go with the pricier iPad Pro, but you probably don't need to.) If your friend or family member prefers a tablet with a full-fledged operating system, Microsoft's Surface Go might be the better choice. You can get one for as little as $399, though its keyboard companion will set you back another $100.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

In this article: gear, hgg2018, mobile
By Engadget @engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 14 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr