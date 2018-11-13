Amazon and Whole Foods extend Prime deals to Thanksgiving turkeys

From live Christmas trees to its annual Black Friday smorgasbord, Amazon is trying to cover all the bases this holiday season. And it hasn't forgotten Thanksgiving. Once again, it's offering select Turkey deals through November 22 at Whole Foods. An organic bird for your annual feast will set you back $3.49/lb, while an antibiotic-free gobbler costs $2.49/lb -- and Prime members can save an extra 50 cents per lb on both, along with savings on other festive foods like cranberries and broths.
To entice you into signing up for its subscription service, Amazon is offering $20 off your next Whole Foods in-store purchase of $20 or more when you join Prime. For last-minute shoppers, Whole Foods is also extending its pickup and delivery times (until 1PM and 2PM respectively) via Prime Now in select cities.
Of course Alexa is also getting in on the action: the digital assistant can now tell Prime members the latest deals on items across Whole Foods. Just ask: "Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals" to get the scoop. You'll probably follow it up by requesting fitness tips on the 23rd. Until then, bring on the turkey!