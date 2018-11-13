Amazon and Whole Foods extend Prime deals to Thanksgiving turkeys

To entice you into signing up for its subscription service, Amazon is offering $20 off your next Whole Foods in-store purchase of $20 or more when you join Prime. For last-minute shoppers, Whole Foods is also extending its pickup and delivery times (until 1PM and 2PM respectively) via Prime Now in select cities.

Of course Alexa is also getting in on the action: the digital assistant can now tell Prime members the latest deals on items across Whole Foods. Just ask: "Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals" to get the scoop. You'll probably follow it up by requesting fitness tips on the 23rd. Until then, bring on the turkey!