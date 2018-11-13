Facebook’s new career site aims to help job-seekers hone their skills

As for new tools, Facebook is launching Learn with Facebook, which will provide courses aimed at helping users develop the skills required for the digital workforce. The company says the site will offer case studies, insider tips and resources from experts as well as lessons on topics like interviewing and résumé building. "To help make Learn With Facebook's lessons as accessible as possible, we're partnering with Goodwill Community Foundation to offer this training across the US," Facebook said. "We'll work closely with them to develop training resources for individuals of all backgrounds and education levels."

Facebook isn't the only company encroaching on LinkedIn's territory. Google launched its own job site in the US last year, which expanded to the UK in July.

Learn with Facebook is available now and you can check it out here.