Google’s Pixel phones will soon save transcripts of screened calls

According to Google's support forums, transcripts will be enabled "later this year", and will be automatically saved to the dialer app after the call, for later viewing. As Google employee Paul Dunlop said in response to a forum query, "The transcript for the screened portion of the call will be automatically saved in your Call Log once the call has ended. You will be able to access it via the Call Details section of an individual call log item. This will be available to our public beta testers first, and then all Pixel 3 users later in the year." And eventually, Pixel and Pixel 2 phones, which are starting to get the Call Screening feature now, too. Undoubtedly, most transcripts will prove as unexciting as the spam calls themselves, but this feature at least provides peace of mind that you're definitely not missing anything important.