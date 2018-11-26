Show More Results
Amazon opens up its internal machine learning training to everyone

More than 30 courses are available for free.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Internet
Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images

Amazon announced today that it's making the machine learning courses it uses to train its engineers available to everybody for free. The coursework is tailored to four major groups -- developers, data scientists, data platform engineers and business professionals -- and it offers both foundational level lessons as well as more advanced instruction.

"Each course starts with the fundamentals, and builds on those through real-world examples and labs, allowing developers to explore machine learning through some fun problems we have had to solve at Amazon," Amazon said in the announcement. "Coursework helps consolidate best practices, and demonstrates how to get started on a range of AWS machine learning services, including Amazon SageMaker, AWS DeepLens, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly and Amazon Comprehend."

More than 30 courses totalling over 45 hours are available as are videos, labs and other relevant documentation initially developed for training Amazon employees. Amazon is also offering a certification exam. The courses are available for free while the certification exam will cost $300. However, while the exam is in beta, it will be half price.

